PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Christian Women invite anyone who wishes to join the group for its August “Summer Love Songs” luncheon which will happen on Wednesday, Aug. 14 beginning at 12:15 p.m. in the multi-purpose dining hall at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg.
The menu will be meat loaf, mashed potatoes, candied carrots, salad, rolls, asssorted beverages and blueberry cheesecake at a cost of $12.
Rita Stewart and her husband Jim from Arlington, Ohio will entertain the group by singing love songs and then she will speak about a book she has written, “Secret to Lasting Wealth.”
A door prize will also be given away.
Anyone who would like to attend should make a reservation by phoning Jody at 762-2148 by Wednesday, Aug. 7. Reservations can be canceled by calling by Monday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.
Visit the Philipsburg Christian Women’s Website at http://philipsburgchristianwomen.wordpress.com for daily devotions, news about upcoming bible studies, prayer connections, etc. For more information call Bonnie Winters at 343-4990.