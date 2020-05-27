Suggested Scripture(s): Psalms 22 and 137; Habakkuk 1:2-4
If you noticed that I was absent so far during May and had not submitted any articles, it was due to being in San Antonio, Texas, to be with my dad, who died May 5, 2020 at the age of 92.
I appreciate your prayers for my family and myself. We were blessed with his presence among us for such a long time; now it is adjusting to the fact that even though he is now in our Father’s House, dad is still apart from us (Romans 14:7-9).
One of the reasons suggested as to why Judas betrayed Jesus was his disappointment with how things appeared to be turning out. Instead of the hated Roman occupiers being driven out from Judas’ native Judea and Jerusalem, Jesus entered the city on a donkey, which was a symbol of peace. But whatever Judas’ motives, it is still not unusual for anyone – not just Jesus’ betrayer - to occasionally feel disappointment with God. For on this side of heaven, it is difficult to always discern how God’s will and good purposes are being worked out through the risen Christ. The late Rev. Peter Marshall’s wife, Catherine, once wrote years ago how the death of an infant grandchild threw her into a period of what she would call her darkest night.
And years later in the 1980s, Ted Turner, the cable television millionaire, said in a speech something to the effect that Christianity was a “religion for losers.” He went on to tell of an experience in his earlier years when he prayed a prayer and it was not answered and how people who called themselves Christian had let him down.
And when we all began our journey of faith, maybe we had some kind of expectation that we would now be immune from tragedy, suffering, and set backs. Did we think that our Christian walk might exempt us from attending what one minister called “the classroom of pain and suffering?” In other words, are we honest enough to admit that at some point we might have been disappointed with God and his will in our lives?
But if we are afraid to answer this question in the affirmative because it would mean that we would be seen as somehow abnormal or even unfaithful, we can look to the Biblical witness which is very honest about the many figures in Scripture who were disappointed with God and the life God had called them to live. And they do not just include King Saul and Judas Iscariot.
Joseph, Elijah, Jeremiah, and Job all had their disappointments. The Apostle Paul wanted to go to a leading and important city in Asia Minor when God told him to go to Macedonia in Europe, instead. Many of the Psalms contain cries of pain and disappointment. Jesus used words from Psalm 22 as he anguished on the cross experiencing the hell of separation from God so we would not have to; and this was after Jesus the night before had asked the Father to remove from him the coming cup of suffering. Can’t there be another way to do this, Jesus prayed?
You have the cry and disappointment of the people of Israel as a nation in several places in the Psalter of which a good example is Psalm 137. But one of the explicit examples that sticks in my mind from time to time are the words of the prophet Habakkuk whose complaint is very blunt: How long, O Lord, must I call for help, but you do not listen? Or cry out to you, “Violence!” but you do not save? Why do you make me look at injustice? Why do you tolerate wrong? (Habakkuk 1:2-3).
So it is possible to be disappointed with God – even in spite of Easter – as long as we are still committed in faith that somehow God’s purposes for our lives are still being accomplished; that we cling to the conviction that nothing happening in our lives sets aside God’s will for us and the world in Jesus Christ.
Author Philip Yancey put says it best, I think, in his book entitled, Disappointment with God: No one is exempt from tragedy or disappointment – God himself was not exempt. Jesus offered no immunity, no way OUT of the unfairness, but rather a way THROUGH it to the other side. Just as Good Friday demolished the instinctive belief that life is supposed to be fair, Easter Sunday followed with the startling clue to the riddle of the universe. Out of the darkness, a bright light shone.
Pandemics and all the rest – Jesus will see us through.