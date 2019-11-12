GLEN RICHEY — The annual Christmas card and community calendar delivery, sponsored by Glen Richey Primitive Methodist Church Sunday School, is now collecting cards.
Cards will be delievered on Dec. 8. The cut off day is Dec. 1.
The churches accepting the cards are Glen Richey Primitive Methodist Church, Glen Richey Presbyterian Church and the O’shanter United Methodist Church. Please put c/o on the cards for easier sorting.
Also we do not deliver past Grice Road, Turkey Hill, or past Grahamville. These cards will be returned.
Donations will be used to help defray the costs with printing the calendars and for mission projects.
For more information, contact Lisa Smith at 236-2133.