Suggested Scripture(s): Proverbs 14:21; Acts 10:34; & Colossians 3:11 (other suggested Scriptures are found below in the article text itself)
It was Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) himself who believed that racism not only should not, but also did not have to be a permanent birth defect and illness on the soul of our nation: I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless night of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality…I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.
I believe these words echo Jesus’ teachings in Scripture and His call to the Church to do battle against sin and evil in the world. So how do we assume and live this role to witness against racism as the Church and stand for the dignity and rights of every human being, who all have been created in God’s image?
Remember that we are called to genuinely grieve the sin and wrongs of racism in our nation’s history with those who have been directly and deliberately hurt. This means listening without seeking to make excuses or tell a Person of Color that he or she just needs to “be patient.” It means to not falsely interpret the phrase, “Black Lives Matter” into something that implies other lives do not matter. The origin of the phrase has to do with the fact – morally and historically – that it is time for the lives of People of Color to matter – not more than – but simply as much as the lives of White citizens.
Seek to find and listen – in media, books, periodicals, and most importantly in person –to the individual and personal stories of those who have been victimized and oppressed by the racism of white supremacy. This includes those from the ghettos to Wall Street, and also our next door neighbors, work colleagues, service organizations, sports teams, school and parents’ groups, and church members (James 1:19).
Learn and learn some more – the whole history of our nation, and not just the history written through the eyes of Caucasian/Eurocentric interpretations. Some of this will not be easy, but as people of faith we must seek what John Calvin during the Protestant Reformation 500 years ago called, “A Teachable Spirit.”
In the partial lyrics of a song in 1970 recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, “Teach your children, well…” Racism, stereotyping, prejudice, labeling, and hatred have to be taught and subsequently believed in order to affect and have effect on any society (See the quote at the beginning of this article from the musical, South Pacific). So starting with ourselves and then with our children – in the home, our schools, and especially in our churches, our children must be taught how all people are created in God’s image and that varying colors of our skin is a gift, and not a curse from God; that the shade of one’s skin does not disqualify anyone from human rights, value, worth, or opportunities.
Unlearning – this also means for the individual – young and old – as well as for American society, to “unlearn” the myths, untruths, and romanticizing of “good ole’ days” of benevolent masters and willing slaves, of both a Southern heritage and national heritage that omits altogether or excuses the blight of slavery – which subsequently justified Jim Crow, lynchings, violence, terrorism, and denial of equal rights against People of Color and their labeling as second-class citizens.
Respect and love for human life: this concern is not mutually exclusive to abortion on demand. Racism is decidedly anti-life because it stands against respecting all persons and therefore believes there are those – mostly People of Color – who are not worthy of help from society, including medical care, equal pay, housing and shelter, infant and child care to be able to work, and equal civil and legal rights in the eyes of the law and courts, along with the ongoing myth that public assistance only encourages people not to work. Dear friends in Christ, none of these attitudes are pro-life in the eyes of the Jesus of Scripture.
Speaking and Words: Words have a huge impact. When you hear racist comments being made in your circle of influence, use kindness and patience to stand up in love (James 3). Lead by example on social media to advocate for justice with kindness and grace (Gagnon and Maciuk, 2019).
Take part in democracy: Vote for and/or encourage those regardless of party who address systemic racism in today’s world. Write letters or even request in person to share your feelings and concerns with your elected representatives – local, state, and national. Let them know of those in need. It is also important to be educated on our governing laws in order to know what channels to use, the constitutional rights and freedoms all of us are legally entitled to, and where there are gaps in the law preventing equal rights for all. While far from perfect, it is a blessing to live in a democratic country. Democracies are distinguished by the use of citizen vote to develop as well as change and amend laws and structures for the purpose of allowing all citizens to voice concerns and participate in political decision-making.
Donations: Beginning with your church –and then into your community and world – seek out your “mission field” and put together your own “spiritual tool box” of what you can do via the time, talent, resources, and finances God has given you. Research and learn of those entities, charities, organizations, and 501c3 agencies whose vision includes explicitly developing efforts to stand against racism while helping those in need.
Be Welcoming, Serving, and Hospitable in Attitude, Word, and Deed: See Romans 12, but also seek to engage in loving conversations with our neighbors about the value of treating each human with dignity and respect; the New Testament even adds treating persons with “reverence” (1 Peter 3:15). Do not be afraid to engage in conversations about racial inequality, especially regarding the Black community. Volunteer in settings that seek to address racism, or in after-school programs to be a role model for children, learning how to treat everyone with kindness. Be celebratory, not suspicious, of differences and diversity with which God created the world (Gagnon and Maciuk, 2019)
And finally, be a Genuine and Praying Disciple: pray that God will remind us of who we are to Him and how we are to respond as we renew our mind to God (Romans 12:2); pray to ask God to help us walk worthy of our calling as disciples of Jesus Christ; pray that the broken-hearted would be comforted, and that God’s goodness and love for the hurting and despised can be seen through us; pray that God would break our heart for what breaks the heart of Jesus Christ….and speak with kindness and love as we remind one another in our churches, prayer groups, and circles of influence that part of the Christian’s calling is to do justice (Micah 6:8, Proverbs 31:8-9, and Isaiah 1:17).