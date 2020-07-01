Suggested Scripture(s): Job 2:11-13; 42:7-9; Romans 12:15; Galatians 6:2; Hebrews 13:1-3
There is a book in the Bible about a man named Job. Described as a righteous and just man, God allows the “Adversary/Accuser” (Satan) to afflict Job in all kinds of hurt and loss and suffering. Satan wants to prove to God that even Job will give up on God if afflicted enough. Job, as we know, does not. Of course he is angry and disappointed with his plight and disappointed that God does not answer, but Job never curses or gives up on God. Nevertheless, Job’s condition is so grave that his three friends from afar receive word of his plight and upon arriving to see him, they are so shocked at his condition, that: “…they raised their voices and wept aloud; they tore their robes and threw dust in the air upon their heads.
They sat with him on the ground seven days and seven nights, and no one spoke a word to him, for they saw that his suffering was very great” (Job 2:12,13).
I have remarked over the years that if the interaction of the stricken Job with his friends had ended with their silent, but caring presence with him in his hour of tragedy, pain, and mourning, that this would have been the best example of pastoral care and Christian love in Scripture. But as we know, after Job finally opens his mouth and laments his condition, his three friends respond with accusations that Job must have done something wrong, gravely sinned, leading to what has now befallen him.
But we also know that the story is quite clear that Job has done nothing wrong to deserve all that has happened; and when the story of Job concludes, God tells the three friends to go to Job and offer sacrifices and have Job pray for them so God will forgive their folly, “…for you have not spoken of me what is right, as my servant Job has done” (Job 42:8).
As a race, African Americans continue to be victims of racism in all of its forms, overtly and covertly, institutionally and individually. Something that we as individual citizens and as a nation have in the past steadfastly refused to acknowledge, and are still reluctant to confess and admit in the present. Even today, it is still tempting – like Job’s friends – to instead counsel that their plight and condition is of their own making, or if they would just “pull themselves up,” things would be different. Many in error say, “God helps those who help themselves,” and claim it is from the Bible, which it is not.
But a quick summary of what black American citizens endured in the past 400 years includes at least the following beginning with their ancestors who were enslaved; and then following the technical end of slavery in 1865, were begrudgingly given a status of second-class citizenship.
This treatment towards African Americans came to be encoded in national, state, and local law, as well as economics, business, education, medical care, transportation, the ballot box, social status, and false and hostile theories of intelligence, ability, and God’s ordained will that the black person was created to be subservient to the white. Most of this was unashamedly expressed in print, entertainment, movies, and even from the pulpits of many Christian churches.
What did this look like in daily American life? First, 250 years of capture and forced shipment primarily from Africa to the Americas to be enslaved (pretty much the only ethnic group forced to come to America in this way) followed by Black Codes and then 100 years of Jim Crow in the South, and in both north and south, selective curfews, public lynchings (over 4,000 throughout the U.S. from California to Indiana to Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, and most southern states between 1877 and 1950). Add to this a constant dehumanizing of people of color with hateful labels and name-calling, and espousing theories that people of color were less responsible, less intelligent, and needed to be controlled because they were not capable of handling freedom and the rights and privileges of the white man.
Other results included redlining/contract real estate practices, segregation in education, health care, business, recreation, and religion at all levels, in both the North and South, and through both Democrat and Republican administrations at the Federal and State Levels.
One source documents that at least 90 percent of the applications of black military veterans after WWII who applied for housing and other benefits such as education under the newly created GI Bill were denied because of their race. And the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said that one of the largest cities in the North was the most segregated city he had ever visited, even compared to cities in the South.
I remember hearing adult discussions in the 1960s that full “civil rights, citizenship, and political inclusion” for blacks happening now was just “too soon, and needed to be done gradually” so “they just needed to be patient” and quit their protesting. This was sentiment that existed in both North and South even though the Civil War had ended 100 years earlier. As recently as 1987, on an ABC late night news show, a General Manager for a Major League Team, when questioned why there were not more Black managers from among the numerous number of Black players in baseball – active and retired –said: “I truly believe they may not have some of the necessities to be, let’s say, a field manager or perhaps a general manager.”
And now in the 21st Century: a Black man charged with the same crime as a white man – has a greater chance of going to prison, staying in jail due to lack of bail, sentenced to longer terms of incarceration, being denied parole more frequently, or being found guilty in court on circumstantial evidence, then would be the case for a White man. This is also the case when a Black man with no criminal record faces the same charge as a White man with a previous criminal record.
The chances of a Black man dying in custody, incarceration, or during arrest are also greater than for Whites. Sociologically and historically, much of this can be traced back to the centuries-old mantra in America that Blacks – especially men –were uncivilized, more dangerous, genetically lacked the intellectual capabilities of Whites, and were more “prone” to commit acts of crime or violence because of their “genetics.”
Overall, African Americans of both genders and of all ages are more likely to work at many jobs for lesser wages/salaries and benefits; have a life span that averages 10 years less than non-Hispanic Whites, as well as made disproportionally susceptible to environmental and public crises that cause physical and/or mental harm and illness. At present, this is especially true of the much higher percentage of Black patients and other American People of Color either diagnosed with COVID 19 or who have died from the virus. Disproportional, remember, means how a larger percentage of a group or race are affected compared to the actual and lower percentage they make up of a country or region’s total population.
There also still exists a general criticism heaped largely upon Black males as irresponsible fathers and family members that can be traced back to the splitting up of Black families for the selling of slaves prior to the Civil War and afterwards, the forcing of persons – children and adults –to work at below poverty wages to pay off imagined debts or criminal charges.
And as a white male, when I leave my home or other location, I’ve never had to worry or wonder about who in my neighborhood or the public at large may be watching me with fear or suspicion; of being suspected or profiled when I leave my house each day to go to work, go shopping, eat at a restaurant, walking my dog, jogging, or even bird-watching in a public park because of my race, by either someone’s personal prejudice or any form of public prejudice encoded officially or implicitly in the public arena over the past 350 years.
Dear friends in Christ, this summary merely touches the tip of the iceberg as to truly how deep runs the hurt and grief of Black American citizens, who in spite of everything, have tried to love the country which gives the message that this same country, however, “does not love them.” As a white, citizen in America, I’ve had to confess that my life’s hardships and challenges have not had to bear the additional weight and burden of individual and national racism and prejudice as those of my fellow Black citizens.
Which is why an important first step and response is for us to genuinely and honestly acknowledge and confess the individual and national sin of historic racism that has plagued our nation and our relationship with our fellow citizens and People of Color from its beginnings; that we are called to listen to the hurt and grief of Black citizens without seeking to offer excuses or platitudes concerning Black America’s experience that includes frequent injustice and racism not experienced as a whole or even close to the same level for America’s White citizens.
The Scripture verses cited above from the book of Job in Old Testament and those from the New Testament speak to this important step for a Christian response to racism in America. This is not easy: for like Job’s friends, I am willing to mourn and grieve with our fellow citizens who have been injured and hurt; but also like Job’s friends, there is the temptation to be on the defensive, to want to critique, criticize, make excuses, or deny that racism has never been “that bad” or “that’s just the way it was” or even presently, to deny that racism still is a struggle and problem in our nation.
The church of Jesus Christ – within and outside of its church walls – has instead a key moral role and calling of leadership from God to influence new attitudes of love that join with genuine equality of citizenship and love with People of Color who are both our sisters and brothers in Christ and our fellow citizens of the United States of America.
