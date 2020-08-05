Suggested Scripture(s): Proverbs 1:5, 2:2, 10:27, 15:31, 17:28, 18:1, 25:12; Isaiah 1:16-17; 2 Timothy 2:15 (KJV); and James 1:19
We continue this week with discerning how Christians and Christ’s church are called to respond to racism in America. This is also the second part –continuing from two weeks ago –of considering one of the Christian responses to racism: listening and learning.
Remember that we first listen and learn from God, our Maker and Savior through Scripture, but that should lead us to answering the call to be listeners and learners with and from one another, including human beings who we perceive or even fear to be somehow “different” from ourselves due to one’s nationality, economic or social class/status, politics, faith beliefs, and specifically for our purposes, the color of one’s skin.
I was listening to part of a radio talk-show broadcast a few weeks ago, where the point was trying to be made that the largest ever contract in sports history was recently negotiated with an athlete who is also Black. The talk-show moderator was using this to point out as “evidence” that racism no longer existed in America, and so the perceived and on-going problem of racism was just an illusion.
But this perspective alone shows that in many ways we still have not listened and learned concerning the systemic nature of racism in America’s history, as well as its present daily and national life. It is true that many individual Black citizens in the last fifty years have accomplished and earned much in fields such as business, medicine, entertainment, religion, law, science, and sports; but the vast majority of Black Americans in the national labor force are still paid less than Whites, have less access to health care and as a result, are more geographically prone to locations that are environmentally hazardous, and more susceptible to life threatening diseases and pandemics. This list expands with lack of job security, affordable housing and childcare, and other needed services.
But it must also be observed that money is still only one aspect of systemic racism.
I had the privilege last winter of taking a trip to Poland with my adult son. We both love history and so our tours included incredible museums, art galleries, a full-size underground cathedral wholly made out of salt from an ancient salt mine, the Wawel Castle, and the historic University of Krakow where Copernicus studied. But we also spent a day at Auschwitz as well as seeing the remains of the old Krakow Jewish Ghetto, Oskar Schindler’s factory, and an SS/Gestapo prison center where prisoners were interrogated and tortured. My son and I were reminded of the fact that in Nazi Germany during the 1930s as well as the countries invaded and conquered by the Nazis during World War II, that a Jew’s wealth, education, economic standing, military record, vocation –including science, law, business, industry, medicine, teaching, etc. – did not matter; it was only his or her race and ethnic origin that mattered to the Nazis responsible for what is called the Holocaust.
Now this is not Nazi Germany, but it is true that Black citizens in America who are nevertheless accomplished economically, vocationally, scientifically, educationally, or in entertainment, sports, and other aspects of American life, have been and are still victims of racism. Which is why as individuals, as a nation, and more significantly, as people of faith, we are called to listen and learn to and from our fellow citizens of color. Here are some examples why:
• For Black America, the blatant display of the Confederate Flag communicates not some kind of heritage and history of a lost romantic cause, but a heritage of hate, slavery, demeaned human value, Black codes, Jim Crow, segregation, denial of voting rights, lynchings, defaming labels and language, and assumed white privilege and supremacy, in addition to honoring those who rebelled against the Union called the United States of America, so slavery and separation of the races could be maintained. Being originally from the South, this was difficult for me to learn and accept, but this is history. The Confederate flag also evokes similar feelings of hurt, and frequently fear, for people of color in much the same way as the swastika does for Jewish descendants of the holocaust and their ancestors. Dear friends in Christ, it’s time to listen and learn.
• A recent article in the Wall Street Journal interviewed Black business executives concerning their encounters with racism: A Black executive while shopping one day was trailed by a White employee in one of the stores owned by this executive’s own company! Another executive –a senior VP for a national retailer –went jogging in his neighborhood after work one evening, and once back in his house, looked out his kitchen window to see four police officers – three eventually pointing guns at him – because a neighbor called to report a “suspicious” black man in their neighborhood. This Black executive VP is a former Navy officer and has an MBA, yet listen to what he says: “The education, the degrees, the fact that I’m a veteran – none of it matters…I’m a black man and someone could perceive me as a threat.” Dear friends in Christ, it’s time to listen and learn.
• There are stories in our history – past and present – such as a Black medical doctor in the 1950s who was involved in a car accident and died outside an emergency room because the hospital he was taken to was for “White’s Only.” This was the same doctor who had helped to pioneer the separating of blood plasma so it could be used for accident victims, wounded soldiers, and other medical needs, but was denied life-saving medical care. Dear friends in Christ, it’s time to listen and learn.
• Beginning with the 13th Amendment after the Civil War and continuing into the 20th Century with Brown vs. Board of Education making segregation in education illegal, to the Civil Rights movement in the 1960’s guaranteeing equal rights including voting, to even the election of our nation’s first Black President, there has been what one author calls “White pushback” during any period when social, economic, political, or educational gains have been achieved and even approved in law for our Black citizens. Dear Friends in Christ, it’s time to listen and learn. (See Professor Carol Anderson’s book, White Rage; and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ We Were Eight Years in Power – An American Tragedy)
There are other numerous examples – I refer readers to the reading list at the end of this and previous articles –but these are enough for us to consider as we listen to Christ’s call to listen to and learn with and from the experiences of our fellow Black citizens who continue to love a country that frequently gives the message in word and action that their country does not love them back. We need to be honest and inclusive about our history’s accomplishments and mistakes, while finally moving forward with the inclusion of all of our citizens, in all aspects of our nation’s national and community life and human rights.
“Rights are not truly rights until they are for everyone” – I first heard this statement from my political science professor at Baylor University in 1977, the year following our nation’s Bicentennial. It has been a hard road of listening and learning for me since then, but it became, and continues to be, even more important and morally imperative upon me over the last 40+ years both as a Christian and pastor. It is time to seek to genuinely listen and learn.