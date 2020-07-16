PITTSBURGH — Justin Meccage’s reaction to the talents of relief pitcher Chris Stratton is encouraging.
“This guy’s got pitch characteristics that not many people have in terms of spin on the fastball, spin on the curveball, spin on the slider,” the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen coach said. “Very elite-type pitches.”
But can Stratton execute those pitches consistently in competitive situations, perhaps with a runner already on second base in a tied game in extra innings?
Meccage might get a good look in one of the three exhibition games with the Cleveland Indians, starting Saturday at PNC Park.
“It’s something he’s worked hard on and it’s something that has improved,” Meccage said.
Stratton, 29, is approaching his fifth big-league season, but his first as strictly a relief pitcher. He started 41 games for the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels over the past three seasons before he was traded to the Pirates for cash considerations in May, 2019.
With the Pirates, he appeared in 28 games, compiling a 3.66 ERA and a career-best WHIP of 1.393, with an average of a strikeout an inning (47/46 2/3).
Manager Derek Shelton has been reluctant to reveal any specific plans for his pitching staff, but there’s a chance Stratton could be part of the piggyback plan — using two or more pitchers in the first several innings.
Stephen Brault and Chad Kuhl probably will be in that mix, but Shelton will need more solid arms to make the plan work.
“I think I’m capable of getting multiple outs,” Stratton said. “If that’s the beginning of the game, whatever, the middle of the game, hopefully, I can help the team.
“Whenever the phone rings, it doesn’t matter when it is, it always gets your heart jumping. If it’s in the second inning, if it’s fifth inning, whenever that is, I’ll be ready.
“I’ve pretty much done everything so far, besides close,” he said, “and I don’t think I’m quite qualified for that one.”
There will be little room for error and experimentation during the 60-game season that starts for the Pirates on July 24 in St. Louis.
“We’re in some uncharted territory. Every game is like a must-win game,” he said.
“I was talking to (Nick) Burdi (relief pitcher) the other day and he said, ‘If you lose a game, it’s almost like a three-game sweep ... and if you win, it’s almost like a three-game sweep for yourself.
“Each game is more important than it ever has been.”
A baseball season that doesn’t start until late July is strange enough, but there will be several other adjustments this season.
--Pitchers must throw to at least three batters.
--Extra innings start with a runner on second base.
--The stands will be empty.
“I threw two innings (recently) and we didn’t have any crowd noise and it felt like you could hear a pin drop,” Stratton said. “I definitely didn’t love that. I kind of like the crowd noise. It’s just a little weird, honestly. Weird times right now. You just have to roll with it.”
Stratton said he also doesn’t like the idea of free baserunners, but he’s willing to adjust.
“Baseball is always a game of adjustments and getting ready for anything they throw at you,” he said.
The biggest change for Stratton and his teammates may be Shelton. He replaced Clint Hurdle, who was in charge during the previous nine seasons.
“He’s like one of the guys,” Stratton said of Shelton. “As the manager, he has that respect of being in the position that he is, but he’s not somebody you can’t just walk by and say hello and crack a joke.
“I thought Clint did a great job while I was here. I only got to play for him for a little over a half a season, so I didn’t really have that much of a chance with him. I still like Shelty and (bench coach Don Kelly), a little more personable, just approaching you at practice and seeing how your day’s going.
“It’s been easier to communicate. I think that’s the biggest thing, the communication. It’s an open thing.”