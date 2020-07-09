Conservation Specialist Chris Hazi is bringing his love of the great outdoors to the Clearfield County Conservation District.
Hazi was hired on Feb. 10 and his duties include reviewing storm water and sedimentation permits for constriction projects and timbering.
“It’s a great job,” Hazi said. “The people here are even better. It really is a blessing to work here.”
Born and raised in State College, he graduated from State College High School and Penn State University College of Agriculture with a degree in Environmental Resource Management in 2018.
“It is a great program and a great college,” Hazi said. “It really prepared me for this job.”
He said his job at the conservation district is three-faceted, permit review and approval, inspection and compliance and public outreach and education.
Making sure construction and timbering projects do not produce excessive storm water, erosion or sedimentation is important to protect local drinking water, Hazi said
“It’s not good to get a lot of fine particles in the water because they are very hard to filter out,” Hazi said. “They can stay in the water column for months or even longer.”
He said it is also important for the ecosystem as a whole because excessive sediment in waterways is bad for insects and fish.
“Water systems are the basis of the ecosystem, and if you harm the water system it will effect the entire ecosystem,” Hazi said.
It is also important for neighboring residents and property owners so they aren’t adversely affected by excessive storm water, erosion or sedimentation from a construction project.
“When a lot of storm water gets pushed on neighboring properties it can flood garages and basements and those are issues we obviously want to avoid.”
So the conservation district makes sure the construction projects have the proper control systems in place to make sure excessive storm water and sediment doesn’t flow onto neighboring properties or into local waterways, Hazi said.
Construction projects that disturb under 5,000 square feet, Hazi said the conservation district usually doesn’t get involved too much unless there is a complaint.
Projects between 5,000 square feet and an acre must get an Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan approved by the conservation district before work can begin.
Anything above one acre requires a full-blown NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit approved by the conservation district, which involves both an ENS plan and a storm water control plan.
However, if the construction for an NPDES permit is occurring in a Special Protection Watershed, then the state Department of Environmental Protection also has to approve the permit after it is approved by the conservation district.
Special Protection Watersheds include areas that have high quality or exceptional quality water and this includes Class A trout streams or if it is a source of drinking water for a town, Hazi said.
Hazi said his job requires him to be out in the field quite a bit.
“It’s a nice mix of office work and getting outside,” Hazi said.
Hazi said he loves the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also likes hockey and he and his friends play in a roller hockey league at the YMCA in State College and he also enjoys going to the Penn State ice hockey games at the Pegula Ice Arena.
“They are a lot of fun,” Hazi said. “With the virus going around, hopefully they have some games next year,” Hazi said.