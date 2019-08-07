The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving equal time to each of the candidates in their kicking and punting competitions.
Embattled incumbent kicker Chris Boswell will alternate placekicks with rookie Matthew Wright during Friday’s preseason opener, coach Mike Tomlin said during a news conference Wednesday. And Tomlin said that fifth-year punter Jordan Berry, too, will handle every other punt with rookie Ian Berryman booting the others during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field.
“Our intentions right now are to go every other kick, regardless of circumstances,” Tomlin said. “We’ve done that out here (at Saint Vincent College).”
After a subpar season in 2018 following the inking of a lucrative multiyear contract, the Steelers persuaded Boswell to delay receiving a $2 million roster bonus until after the final preseason game, which is Aug. 29 at Carolina. If he is on the team, he gets the money.
Boswell made 92% of his field goal tries in being a Pro Bowler in 2017; he missed seven field goals and five extra points last season.
In the practice settings of Saint Vincent College, Boswell has performed well – as has Wright, a rookie from UCF.