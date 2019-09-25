CHERRY TREE — The Lighthouse in Cherry Tree will be holding its fourth Chosen Women’s Conference, “Never Thirst Again’ on Oct. 10, 11, and 12.
It consists of a Thursday evening session beginning with registration at 6 p.m. and a service at 7 p.m. Dr. Rebecca Polis from Revival Fellowship International, WV, will be the featured speaker.
Friday morning sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with speaker Pastor Wilda Brown from The Lighthouse, Morning Star Ministries’ Church, and at 11 a.m. the speaker will be Pastor Cindy Rummel also of the host church.
The Lighthouse praise and worship team will be leading the praise and worship.
A free luncheon will be provided by the church at noon on Friday. The Friday evening session will begin at 7 p.m. featuring Pastor Libby Fannin from Morehead, Kent.
The Saturday morning session will begin at 10 a.m., featuring the Morning Star Ministries praise team. The featured speaker will be Dr. Sharon Colinso from Grantsville, Md.
Adult women and youth women 12 years and older from all denominations are invited to participate.
The cost is $45 and registration is due by Oct. 1. For more information call 946-5765 or 591-3541.
Child care is provided in the evening services.