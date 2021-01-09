CURWENSVILLE — Chloe Davis has played varsity soccer at Curwensville High School since she was a freshman, earning four letters along the way.
But her journey in her favorite sport started quite some time ago.
“I have been playing nonstop since I was five,” Davis said. “I have played since I was very young, and it is something that has grown with me throughout my life so far.”
While Davis has been an integral part of the Lady Tide soccer program, her favorite accomplishment in the sport came outside of school.
“Last year I was the first Curwensville student to try out for the Pennsylvania team and compete in the New York vs. Pennsylvania Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase on the girls squad,” Davis said. “After attending four different tryouts over the course of four months and competing against ninety other girls from across Pennsylvania, I was named to the Pennsylvania roster and competed in the event on August 2 at Bradner Stadium in Olean, New York. Pennsylvania girls won the game.”
She’s met a lot of different people in the sport and been in a lot of competitive contests, two things she really enjoys about athletics.
“I love the friendships that you make,” Davis said. “I feel that sports are a great way to make lasting friends that help you grow as a person and a player.
“I also am a very competitive person and love to win, so that is also a reason I enjoy sports, because I find soccer to be very competitive.”
Davis says she feels very lucky to have been able to complete her senior soccer season.
“The pandemic has shown me how lucky I am to have had my senior season of soccer, which is something that I took for granted, thinking that it would always be there,” she said. “I feel for my fellow seniors who might not have their final sports season and hope if they do they enjoy every single second of it like I did.”
In addition to soccer, Davis is involved in a variety of extracurricular activities at Curwensville, including Spanish Club, Literature Club, Envirothon Club and National Honor Society. She also plays indoor soccer throughout the winter and spring at the Bigler YMCA.
Davis used to compete in dressage before she began her varsity soccer career.
“I was an avid equestrian before starting my freshman year of varsity soccer,” she said. “I was able to compete in the 2014 Lendon Gray Youth Dressage Festival in New York and in 2015 the National Dressage Pony Cup in Lexington, Kentucky at the famous Kentucky Horse Park.”
She says her parents Kevin and Pam Davis have been there for her every step up the way, supporting her in all that she does.
“My parents are my role models,” Davis said. “I see daily the sacrifices they make to give me all the support I need to grow, and this is how I hope to be for my kids someday.”
Davis’ favorite thing to do outside of school and sports is hanging out with her friends and doing fun things with them.
After high school graduation, Davis plans to attend Penn State University, majoring in Kinesiology.
“I plan to get a job as a high ranking athletic trainer,” she said.