Name: Chloe Davis
School, Grade: Curwensville Area High School, 12
Parents: Kevin and Pam Davis
Siblings: none
Pets: a cat named Finley
How long have you been playing soccer? “Since I was five.”
Greatest accomplishment: Made the 2019 Corporate Cup girls soccer team that represented Pennsylvania in a game against New York.
Biggest rival: Brockway
Pre-game ritual: “Saying the Lord’s Prayer with my team.”
Favorite team: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
Favorite athlete: Tobin Heath
Favorite food: none
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite movie: Rocky
Favorite book: none
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite TV show: none
Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett
Dream car: Rolls Royce or a Ford Mustang
Hobbies: Playing soccer or watching soccer
Favorite amusement park ride: Phoenix