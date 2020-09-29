Name: Chloe Davis

School, Grade: Curwensville Area High School, 12

Parents: Kevin and Pam Davis

Siblings: none

Pets: a cat named Finley

How long have you been playing soccer? “Since I was five.”

Greatest accomplishment: Made the 2019 Corporate Cup girls soccer team that represented Pennsylvania in a game against New York.

Biggest rival: Brockway

Pre-game ritual: “Saying the Lord’s Prayer with my team.”

Favorite team: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Favorite athlete: Tobin Heath

Favorite food: none

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite movie: Rocky

Favorite book: none

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite TV show: none

Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett

Dream car: Rolls Royce or a Ford Mustang

Hobbies: Playing soccer or watching soccer

Favorite amusement park ride: Phoenix

