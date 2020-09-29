Curwensville soccer player Chloe Davis has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 26. Davis scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Brockway and had two goals in a 6-3 victory over Brookville.
“Chloe has remarkable athletic ability, but that isn’t what makes her such an incredible person to have on my soccer team,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “She is so coachable and uses challenges, whether they be at practice or in games, to motivate her teammates and herself. Whether she is on the pitch, in the classroom, or in a social environment, Chloe demonstrates poise and self-confidence.”