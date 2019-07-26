Children’s Aid Society has recently been approved to serve more children through its Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts program. The funding, which was just announced in July, will allow CAS to open up an additional classroom of 10 children, upping the total capacity to 28.
Pre-K Counts provides quality half-day and full-day pre-kindergarten to eligible 3 and 4 year olds in Pennsylvania. It is designed for children between age 3 and until the entry age for kindergarten and at risk of school failure due to income and other risk factors.
CAS operates a full-day program, following the 180-day Clearfield Area School District calendar. Teachers certified in Early Childhood Education lead each classroom with a focus on helping kids develop the skills they need for school success. The program is free for eligible families. Before and after care and summer care are also available in our Child Care Center, for a fee.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, children who come to kindergarten without all the skills they need often stay behind and struggle in school. Quality pre-kindergarten prepares children for reading and math, but also for paying attention, following directions and getting along with others. Pre-kindergarten gives children a chance to learn, become excited about school and be better students.
Children living in families earning up to 300 percent of the federal income poverty level (such as a family of four earning $77,250) are eligible to apply. Call CAS at 814-765-2685 for more information.