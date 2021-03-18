The nation’s child care system is reaching a point of collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the damage to such a critical safety net to our economy as well as to our families — one that supports other essential industries — demands continued government support.
Whether they are small in-home operations or those run by nonprofits or large chains, child care providers are teetering on the edge of financial stability.
Many closed because of declining enrollments. Parents were working from home, and children stayed with them. Or parents lost their jobs and didn’t need or couldn’t afford the cost of child care. Some providers couldn’t shoulder the costs of maintaining a safe, clean environment.
Procare Solutions, which provides child care management software, estimates that nearly a quarter of providers nationwide have closed because of the pandemic. In Pennsylvania, 481 licensed child care providers closed voluntarily during the pandemic and only 372 opened, according to the state Department of Human Services. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation reported that there were approximately 675,000 child care providers nationwide prior to the pandemic, and nearly two-thirds of those were small businesses struggling to remain open.
Any shortage of good, reliable child care threatens the restart of the economy. Fewer providers could realistically translate to fewer workers in the labor market. Women have been especially hard-hit. Vice President Kamala Harris said in February that the 2.5 million women who have left the workforce since the beginning of the pandemic constitutes a “national emergency.”
Some help is on the way via the latest federal COVID-19 relief measure. And in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the opportunity for one-time $600 grants for certain child care workers across the state.
A keen eye must be kept on this industry if the nation is to recover from the pandemic.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board