PHILIPSBURG — At the June 9 meeting of the Chester Hill Borough council, numerous business items were discussed. Council is still looking into a grant for the Chester Hill Fire Department to help with the fueling of their trucks during time of need.
The council is continuing their work efforts with the local state representatives and PennDOT about ongoing issues with the Presqueisle Street bridge. Additionally, council is still in the process of getting bids for a new borough truck and moving forward with the process.
The council voted to extend the face value price for the borough per capita and real estate tax to match the county extension for Oct. 30.