PHILIPSBURG — At the Oct. 8 meeting of the Chester Hill Borough Council, estimates were read for the purchase of a new lawn mower. Council voted on and accepted purchase of a Craftsman 42” 18.5 HP riding lawn mower from Lowe’s in Clearfield.
The finance committee has finalized the 2020 tentative budget and has advertised for public review. To review the budget, call the borough office at 342-0420 to make an appointment.
Trick-or-Treat night will be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. All residents participating in the event are asked to leave their porch lights on.