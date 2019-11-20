Hall of Famer and former Sixers great Charles Barkley has a reputation for saying what’s on his mind, regardless of whom he might offend.
Barkley allegedly continued that trend while talking about the 2020 election in Atlanta Tuesday night, with a political reporter claiming the TNT analyst made an inappropriate joke about domestic abuse.
During a discussion about his fondness for former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who entered the Democratic primary last week, Axios reporter Alexi McCammond claims Barkley told her, “I don’t hit women, but if I did I would hit you.”
Writing about the incident on Twitter late Tuesday, McCammond said when she objected to Barkley’s comments, he told her she “couldn’t take a joke.”
The context of Barkley’s comments are unclear. McCammond wrote that the conversation was off-the-record, and said his remark came after Barkley praised Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind. She also shared a picture of Barkley in what appears to be a restaurant, but offered no further details about where the conversation took place.
“I encourage you to consider how you’d respond if a friend said something similar to what Barkley said tonight. And then challenge yourself to ask the same of yourself if a stranger (or ‘celebrity’) said that,” McCammond wrote. “I hope the answers are the same. Everyone should be held accountable.”
Neither McCammond nor Barkley immediately responded requests for comment. TNT has also not responded to a request for comment.