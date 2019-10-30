Charges against Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo were withdrawn in Fayette County court on Wednesday.
Chickillo, 26, was arrested Oct. 20 by state police on simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment charges after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at Nemacolin Woodlands in Wharton Township.
District Attorney Richard Bower said both parties decided not continue with prosecution.
Police said the pair got into an argument over table games at Lady Luck Casino that later became physical in their hotel room.
Alysha Newman, 25, of Canada, told investigators Chickillo grabbed her by the arm and pushed her against a wall and door in their room. She punched him in the head and he pushed her to the ground, smashing her cell phone, according to court papers.
Newman, a standout pole vaulter in Canada, was cited for harassment. That case also was withdrawn.
She had visible injuries on her arms, police said. Chickillo did not appear to be injured.
The NFL placed him on the reserve/commissioner exempt list three days later. Chickillo had been free on $10,000 bond.
Until the league makes a disciplinary decision, Chickillo will continue to receive his salary. He is not allowed to practice or attend games but can be at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for activities not related to football, including meetings and therapy.
The league’s personal conduct policy states that Chickillo could face a six-game suspension without pay as a first offender with “possible upward or downward adjustments based on any aggravating or mitigating factors.”
He is in the first year of a two-year, $8 million contract he signed in March. Chickillo is in his fifth season with the Steelers.