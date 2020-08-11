Even with the Penguins’ backs against the bubble and the threat of an embarrassing elimination looming in Game 4, Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford wasn’t ready to concede defeat to the Canadiens.
He can’t say the same about the players.
“It was so disappointing in Game 4,” Rutherford said. “You’re waiting for the desperation at the drop of the puck. It didn’t come in the first period. It didn’t come in the second period. And it was even worse in the third period.
“There’s something wrong if you don’t have the drive to win at that point in the series.”
A source told the Post-Gazette that coach Mike Sullivan’s job is safe. During a conference call with local reporters on Tuesday, Rutherford also said he won’t be actively shopping any members of the core.
“I always have to say that if some amazing trade comes along that makes sense for the Penguins now and into the future, you have to look at it,” Rutherford said. “But I will not be actively trying to trade our core players.”
But beyond that? It sounds like everything is on the table.
“Changes need to be made,” Rutherford said and repeated during the call.
The general manager ripped the team for its lack of heart during decisive moments, something that he said is becoming a pattern after the Penguins flamed out of the playoffs in four games back-to-back seasons.
“That is very puzzling,” Rutherford said. “When you get to the most critical times of the series or the season, the team can’t find that determination. And it’s happened two years in a row.
“If it only happened this year, we’d say it’s an oddity and it’s a team that couldn’t adjust to playing in August. All those things. You can make all the excuses you want. But you can’t make those excuses when it happens two years in a row.”
Salary cap limitations will dictate some of the moves. Goalies Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry are both restricted free agents this offseason. Rutherford acknowledged it’s “going to be difficult to keep both” due to the $81.5 flat cap.
But even with an unlimited budget, the Penguins don’t want everyone back.
Last year’s offseason goals were summed up concisely when Rutherford said he wanted the Penguins to get younger, faster and tougher to play against. It sounds like a similar approach will be taken this offseason — especially the age and aggression parts.
“Maybe it’s better to have those younger, more eager guys who are so happy to be here and so happy to come to the rink every day,” Rutherford said. “That’s part of what I’m trying to weigh now.”
Rutherford didn’t say specifically who might be gone — or in a different role. However, there are a couple members of the organization who might not feel too comfortable right now.
At the top of the list, Rutherford bemoaned the fact that the power play struggled throughout the season and into the playoffs.
He’s still frustrated with the 5-on-3 chances they failed to convert.
“Usually when you’re trying to fix the power play, you’re searching and you’re saying, ‘We’ve got to go out and find a player or two,’” Rutherford said. “We’ve got enough guys on the power play that can be successful.”
That comment wasn’t exactly a vote of confidence for assistant coach Mark Recchi, a respected former Penguin who coordinates the power play unit.
When Rutherford was asked directly if the coaching staff will remain intact, he reinterred his frustrations.
“My concern is, when things don’t go our way, then we start to fizzle out,” Rutherford said. “We don’t have that same drive and determination that we should have and that we need to have.
“Based on that, I’m looking at everything now. I wish I could give you better answers now.”
Beyond that, odds were against the Penguins re-signing third-pairing defenseman Justin Schultz as an unrestricted free agent. It sounds like those odds might be closer to zero after Rutherford was critical of the veteran defenseman’s performance in the postseason.
“In that pairing, Justin Schultz had a lot more to give,” Rurtherford said. “It wasn’t there.”
Rutherford cemented his status in the Hall of Fame by pushing the right buttons around Crosby, Malkin and Letang to the tune of back-to-back Stanley Cups. But that core is aging. Crosby is 33. Letang is 33. Malkin is 34.
The window might not be closed entirely, but it’s certainly closing.
“We’re here to be a contending team and win a Cup,” Rutherford said. “With that being said, we recognize that window starts to get smaller and smaller. It’s getting to that point. But we also recognize it’s still open and it’s still doable.”
The chances to maximize that window are running out.
If the Penguins are going to hoist the Cup once more with Crosby and Co., it might take another special offseason from Rutherford.