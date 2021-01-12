(TNS) — The “Black Panther” franchise will go on without Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in the 2018 comic book adaptation.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Deadline that neither Boseman or the character he played would be back in “Black Panther 2” in any form.
“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” Feige said.
Instead, Feige says the superhero franchise will revolve around the mythical land of Wakanda, which T’Challa ruled.
Ryan Coogler is working on a script for the highly anticipated sequel. His credits include the first “Black Panther,” the second “Creed” film and “Fruitvale Station.”
Boseman died in August following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.