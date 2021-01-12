ENTER-MOVIE-BLACK-PANTHER-SEQUEL-BOSEMAN-LA
Chadwick Boseman during arrivals at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Boseman died in August 2020 of colon cancer.

 Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS

(TNS) — The “Black Panther” franchise will go on without Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in the 2018 comic book adaptation.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Deadline that neither Boseman or the character he played would be back in “Black Panther 2” in any form.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” Feige said.

Instead, Feige says the superhero franchise will revolve around the mythical land of Wakanda, which T’Challa ruled.

Ryan Coogler is working on a script for the highly anticipated sequel. His credits include the first “Black Panther,” the second “Creed” film and “Fruitvale Station.”

Boseman died in August following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

