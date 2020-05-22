BELLEFONTE — Centre County Government officials yesterday confirmed the first case of COVID-19 among its employees.
In response, the county has taken all necessary action in accordance with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the PA Department of Health to mitigate the further spread of the virus including notification to all who may have been in contact with the individual at the work site.
Centre County Government will continue to follow all CDC and DOH recommended protocols to protect the health and safety of our workforce. Since early March, the county has taken aggressive, proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its employees by implementing a multi-faceted operational plan. These efforts include frequent disinfecting of common areas and offices, limiting building access, canceling in person group meetings, increasing the ability for teleworking arrangements among staff, reducing the numbers of staff in offices, holding meetings using video platforms, requiring physical distancing, and mandating universal masking among other mitigation measures.
Centre County buildings remain closed to the public with access on a limited basis; however, all county offices are operational and continue to provide services and programs to Centre County citizens. Since the onset of this public health crisis, the County’s primary goal has been to keep services in place while protecting the health and safety of our employees and the public we serve.
“Our best wishes for a speedy recovery are extended to this employee,” said Centre County Commissioner Chairman Michael Pipe. “Without question, the health and safety of our workforce is a top priority and the county will continue its efforts to provide necessary protection for our employees and the visiting public.”
More information about Centre County Government’s response to COVID- 19 can be found on the county’s website.