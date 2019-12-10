BELLEFONTE — Richard A. Fornicola, Centre County Treasurer, announced the 2020 dog licenses are now available for purchase at the following locations:
Centre County Treasurer’s Office, Bellefonte; Lyons Kennels, Bellefonte; Valley Home Supply, Milesburg; Hosterman and Stover Hardware, Millheim; Kephart’s Hardware, Philipsburg; Adrian’s Dog House, Pleasant Gap; Port Matilda Boro Building, Port Matilda; Hall’s Market/True Value Hardware, Snow Shoe; Patton Township Building, State College; State College Boro Building, State College; Halfmoon Township Office Building, Stormstown.
Fornicola said all types of annual dog licenses, including senior citizen may be purchased at the outlets. Lifetime licenses are also available at the Treasurer’s Office. A Permanent Identification Verification Form (provided by your veterinarian) is required for dogs that are micro chipped. If you prefer to have your dog tattooed you must first come to the Treasurer’s Office to purchase a license and obtain a number. State Law requires all dogs, three months or older, must be licensed in the county where they are maintained. New tags should be displayed beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
Dogs without licenses could subject their owners to penalties. A license serves a very important purpose in helping to return a dog to its owner if it should happen to stray or become lost. License prices for 2020: productive males or females are $8.50 while the fee for unproductive males or females is $6.50. Senior citizens may purchase a license for a productive male or female for $6.50 and an unproductive male or female for $4.50. For additional information, call the Centre County Treasurer’s Office at 355-6810.