...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
&&