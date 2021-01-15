BELLEFONTE — Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reports that David Laing, 63, of Spring Mills died from injuries sustained Thursday Morning, Jan. 14, in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Earlystown Road and Oakwood Lane, Potter Township.
Laing veered off his lane and hit another vehicle head-on. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been completed. Coroner Sayers said Lang died from multiple blunt force trauma and manner of death is accidental. PSP Rockview is also investigating the crash.