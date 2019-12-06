SOCIAL - Semulka, Boumerhi announce engagement

PITTSBURGH — Megan Semulka and Alexander Boumerhi have announced their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Jamie and Robert Semulka. She is a 2017 graduate of University of Pittsburgh.
She currently resides in Pittsburgh and works for BDO USA as a marketing professional. She will be moving to Philipsburg with the future groom to continue her marketing and real estate career in the local area.
The groom-elect is the son of Pierre Boumerhi and Jennifer Dellantonio. He is a 2016 graduate of Lock Haven University. He will be graduating from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in May of 2020 and will be returning to Philipsburg to work as a dentist at his father’s practice in Houtzdale.
A June 12, 2021, 3 p.m. wedding is being planned.