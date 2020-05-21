PHILADELPHIA — Louis P. Kester, son of Michael and the late Marilyn (Morrison) Kester, of Bells Landing and Brockway respectively, graduated from Drexel College of Medicine on Friday, May 15, as a surgeon.
Kester is also the grandson of the late John H. and Patricia (Johnston) Kester Sheesley of Bells Landing and the late Raymond Leslie and Margaret Louise (Bowser) Morrison of Brockway.
Kester completed his high school education at Manheim Township High School in Lititz where he graduated with honors in 2012.
After high school, Kester was accepted at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. He majored in molecular and cellular biology with his second major in Spanish and Latin American Studies for his pre-med courses. He remained on the Dean’s List for each semester and graduated in 2016 with honors.
Kester was then accepted at Drexel College of Medicine in Philadelphia to continue his studies for general surgery, where he again graduated with honors.
Upon his graduation from Drexel College of Medicine, Kester will do his internship/residency at the University of Boston in Boston, Mass.