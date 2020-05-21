SOCIAL - Boumerhi receives Doctor of Dental Medicine degree

PITTSBURGH — Alex Boumerhi graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine on Saturday, May 16. Following graduation, he was awarded the degree of Doctor of Dental Medicine.
Alex and his fiancée are moving back to the area. He will be joining his father’s practice, Pierre Boumerhi DMD, in Houtzdale to begin his career as a dentist.
He is a 2012 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and a 2016 graduate of Lock Haven University.
Alex is the son of Pierre Boumerhi and Jennifer Dellantonio.