HASTINGS — Andrew Jack Redden of Clearfield and Briana Kathryn Quist of Hastings were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 2019 by the Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Rettger in Hastings.
The bride is the daughter of Lois and William Quist of Hastings and the groom is the son of Rick and Lisa Redden of Clearfield.
The bride chose her friend Laken Smith as her Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Holly Quist, sister-in-law of the bride, Allyson Becker, niece of the bride and Kayla Galebach and Betsy Love, friends of the bride.
The groom chose his brother Nicholas Redden as his Best Man. Groomsmen were Nathan Quist, brother of the bride, Steve Schmitt, Shane Harper and Dylan Bear, friends of the groom.
The bride and groom both received their Bachelor’s degrees from St. Francis University in Loretto and continued to receive their Masters of Business from St. Francis University in Loretto. The groom is a certified public accountant and is an auditor the state of Pennsylvania.
The bride is a regulatory specialist at UPMC Altoona.
Following a honeymoon to Kauai and Maui, the Reddens live in Hastings.