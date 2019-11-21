Clearfield native retires from U.S. Army

Colonel Angela Stone Icaza, daughter of Jackie and the late Glenn Stone and granddaughter of the late Edith and George Stone and the late Jeanne and Clarence Baumgardner, recently retired from the U.S. Army.
Angela graduated from Clearfield Area High School and received her BSN from the University of Pittsburgh. Later she received her Masters of Science in nursing informatics from University of Maryland and a MBA from University of Baltimore.
She began her career as a pediatric intensive care nurse at Walter Reed Medical Center, the later became a trauma intensive care nurse at Tripler Medical Center In Hawaii. She has been deployed to Honduras, South America, and Germany.
She resides in Vienna, Va. with her husband, Andy, and daughter, Gianna.