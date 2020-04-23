The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

If twins, please designate. There is no charge.

Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.

Progressland residents with birthdays on:

April 23, 2020

Chad Cowder

Sara Rose Curulla

John Eckley

Jason Fetters

Laura A. Gray

Kate Keifer

Pat Luzier

Dian Mease

Esther Woodling

Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.

Tags