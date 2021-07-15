Richard and Lois (Maurer) Keirn, lifelong residents of Clearfield, recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their family.
They were married on June 22, 1956, at Christ United Methodist Church in Clearfield. Richard, a retired electrical contractor, owned his own business. Lois, a retired registered nurse, worked at Clearfield Hospital.
They have been blessed with eight children, 22 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren and love spending time with them, especially when the whole family can get together.