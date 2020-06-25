WASHINGTON (TNS) — The number of cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 may be 10 times higher than what has been reported, according to a top federal health official.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said Thursday that nationwide serological testing, or testing for antibodies, shows that the rate of infection, including from asymptomatic cases, is much higher than the confirmed number of diagnosed illnesses.
“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there actually are 10 other infections,” Redfield said on a call with reporters.
That would mean the number of cases of the coronavirus causing a worldwide pandemic tops 20 million in the United States. There are currently 2.3 million reported cases in the U.S.
Still, he said a “significant majority” of people in the U.S. — possibly more than 90 percent of the population — remain susceptible to the virus. Redfield urged people to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“This outbreak is not over. This pandemic is not over. The most powerful tool that we have, the most powerful one, is social distancing,” he said.
Health officials have said it’s unclear how long antibodies may provide immunity from the virus.
Redfield warned that while the risk is higher for individuals with certain underlying health conditions and older Americans, younger people are still at risk for getting sick and spreading the virus to others, particularly as they may see older and more vulnerable family members during the upcoming July 4 holiday.