CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Truck Driver Training program offers residents a path to a lucrative career and travel throughout the county, according to instructor Allen Smith.
Graduates are likely to find a job locally that starts at $60,000 per year and if one gets with the right company they can make upwards of $90,000. And Allen said when he was working as an owner operator he would make between $135,000 and $175,000 a year.
The truck driver training program for Class A has a four week and seven week program and a three week program for a Class B license.
Allen said most of the work in the program is out on the road, securing real world experience.
“We have very little classroom work,” Allen said.
Allen said most students are in their 30’s but they also have had students who were recent high school graduates or retirees looking for another job.
They also don’t use simulators and participants will be in the trucks from day one.
Most of the roads they travel on are roads like US-322, US-219 state Route 6 US-28 etc. and local roads and very little interstate travel.
“We have several routes that we take to try to incorporate everything our students will encounter on the job,” Allen said. “We want our graduates to know how to handle the trucks on hills, and on bad roads and what to do in towns.”
Oftentimes they will take students out on the road starting at 7:30 a.m. and not return until 5 p.m. and travel more than 500 miles.
To be a good truck driver, safety and attention to detail are the most important qualities.
“Because you are driving an 80,000-pound bullet,” Allen said.
A clean driving record is also important. Too many summary traffic violations or a DUI conviction within the last 10 years could make it difficult for one to get a job because of insurance issues.
“It makes it more difficult to get a job with a good company,” Allen said, if one doesn’t have a clean driving record.
Allen said not only is truck driving a lucrative career but a rewarding one as well as you get to meet people from different cultures from all over the world.
“And it’s great to go out and see this big country that we have and to see all the beautiful things that there are,” Allen said.
For more information call the CCCTC at 814-765-3453.