The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce that over $4,000 was donated by citizens from communities across Clearfield County and other areas to fund a special distribution to area food banks and food related programs. In response to the economic impact communities and citizens are facing from the COVID-19 crisis, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation board authorized a special distribution to local food banks and other food related programs. All money donated to the CCCF Basic Needs Fund between April 24 and May 15 will be part of the distribution and additional funds donated prior will be added for a total distribution of $4,500.
The Charitable Foundation will be distributing the available funds to food banks operated by Central PA Community Action in Clearfield, Curwensville, Philipsburg, Burnside/Mahaffey, Westover, Houtzdale, Osceola Mills, Karthaus, West Branch/Allport, and the DuBois Ministerium Food Pantry and DuBois Salvation Army. Additionally, funds will go to the Salvation Army in Clearfield, Living Bread Ministries, the Anti-Hunger Program operated by the Moshannon Valley YMCA that services communities in the Philipsburg-Osceola, West Branch and Moshannon Valley areas, and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging meal programs for their clients who are more homebound due to the COVID-19 crisis.
CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “the Charitable Foundation Board recognized that now is a time when strong communities come together to help each other. On April 24, the board authorized doing a short fundraising effort to collect funds to combine with existing monies in our Basic Needs Fund to do a special distribution to county food banks and anti-hunger programs. The Charitable Foundation thanks the people who donated to the effort. As our area moves to the green phase and people’s lives get back to normal, it is our hope these funds will help our community food banks restock their inventories so they can continue to help those who need it.”
The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors makes an annual distribution to area food banks and earlier this year released $3,900 before the COVID-19 crisis hit. CCCF Board Chairman Kevin McMillen said, “Even though we already released the annual food bank distribution, the board felt now was the time to step up and coordinate another distribution of funds to help our communities and families get through this difficult time.”
For more information on the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, please visit our website at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org or look up its Facebook page where information is shared about our various funds, scholarships, grant programs and ongoing projects.