HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club played host to several events over Memorial Day weekend.
The first was the men’s Stan Solarczyk Memorial Par 3 Tournament.
Josh Norris took home the win in the championship flight, while Joe Bower was second and Ken Braniff finished third.
In first flight, Brent Miller was the winner. Jesse Beish and Merrill Dunlap tied for second.
Willie Gearhart finished first in the second flight, followed by PD Beish and Nick Ninosky.
Third flight went to Barrett Kline. Will Beauseigneur was second, while Ryan Graham was third.
In the Memorial Day ABCD scramble, first place went to the foursome of Josh Norris, Murray Kohan, Andrew Janocko and Tim Janocko.
Second place was garnered by Bobby Gearhart, Rick Shickling, Jesse Beish and Ryan Gearhart.
Ken Braniff, Perry Rowles, Bob Slawson and Joel Peterson were third.
Proximity winners were C. Eric Johnson (2), Josh Norris, Jesse Beish, Jim Davidson and Derek Danver.
The last event of the weekend was the ladies’ Eva Ferguson Memorial Par 3 Tournament.
Garnet Ninosky was tops in championship flight, while Christina McGinnis was second.
First flight was won by Margy Johnson. Sue Rowles placed second.