HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club hosted its couples league on Monday.
The foursome of Peggy and Jerry Fletcher and Tammy Mohney and Ken Radzieta scored the low gross with a 30, recording five birdies along the way.
The team of Becky and Harold Short and Laura and Jack Woodford tied with the threesome of Jack Morgan, Jane Dunlap and PD Beish and the trio of Merrill Dunlap, Sue Morgan and Barb Beish in the event of the day — most even numbers (5).
Proximity winners were PD Beish (long putt on No. 7) and Jerry Fletcher (closest third shot on No. 6).