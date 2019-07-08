HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club held The Memorial Tournament over the weekend
Josh Norris and Johny Gaylor took first place in the championship flight, with the duo of David Lilly and Clayton Shadeck placing second.
In the first flight, Bob Gearhart and Rick Shickling were first, followed by runners-up Joe Bower and Eric Johnson and the third-place team of Ken Braniff, and Ben Timko.
Perry Rowles and Mike Morrison won the second flight, while Jesse Beish and Murray Kohan placed second and Ken Billotte and Nick Ninosky finished third.
The third flight winners were PD Beish and Chris Barrett.
Willie Gearhart and Ryan Graham took second, while Dan Gearhart and Mike Yankevich placed third.