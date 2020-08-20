HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club hosted its Ladies Day recently.
Margy Johnson netted the low gross with a 43. She also had the most two-putts on the day.
Peggy Fletcher carded the low net with a 37, as well as the closest shot on hole No. 4.
She also tied for the fewest putts with Peggy Amon.
Fletcher also had the Best Poker Hand along with Sue Rowles, Jane Dunlap and Barb Beish.
Leslie Palumbo had the longest putt on hole No. 5.
In the Ladies Golf Championship Results Garnet Ninosky defeated Christina McGinnis.
Beish defeated Palumbo in the Davis Cup.