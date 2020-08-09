HYDE — The weekly Ladies Day activities got underway on Thursday at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Christina McGinnis took home the low gross with a 41. She also had a chip-in and a birdie on hole No. 5.
The low net went to Ann Beardsley with 33. She had a chip-in and a birdie on hole No. 4
Sue Rowles had the fewest putts with 13 and the most one putts with four. Rowles also had the longest putt on hole No. 9.
The event of the day — most fives — was taken by Garnet Ninosky and Hillary Bower.