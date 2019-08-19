HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club hosted the Husband-Wife Championship on Sunday.
The low gross winners were Kevin and Ann Beardsley, who carded a 171.
Second place went to Joe and Hillary Bower with a 172, while third was garnered by Eric and Margy Johnson with a 179.
Merrill and Jane Dunlap took fourth with a 186.
The low net winners were P.D. and Barb Beish with a 136.
Jerry and Peg Fletcher were second with a 140. Mark and Laurie Breakey tied for third with Aaron and Carrie Wood.