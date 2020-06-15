HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club held its couples league on Saturday.
The team of Jim and Donna Schickling, Eric and Margy Johnson and PD and Barb Beish shot the low gross with 31. Merrill and Jane Dunlap and Jack and Sue Morgan were second with a 36.
The event of the day — Tic Tac Toe — was won by the foursome of Jerry and Peg Fletcher and Jack Woodford and Laura Corsica.
Proximities went to Peg Fletcher (long putt on hole No. 14), PD Beish (closest to the pin on No. 16) and Eric Johnson (closest second shot on No. 11).