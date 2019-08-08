The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. and Women on Target® will hold an instructional shooting clinic for women only at the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Clubhouse and Shooting Rage, Cayman Landing Clubhouse, Treasure Lake in DuBois on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The clinic will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. and is open to women between the ages of 55 and 70 and who live in Clearfield County. Pre-registration is required – limited seats available.
Call or stop by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., 765-2696, to get your registration form. Registration forms must be filled out and a refundable $10.00 deposit must be received by Sept. 1 to guarantee your reservation. Reservations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
All necessary equipment is provided. Please do not bring a gun. Clinic is rain or shine.
