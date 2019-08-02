Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 5.
Senior Menu
All meals are served with 8 ounces of milk.
Monday, August 5, Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich with shredded lettuce, minestrone soup with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh cantaloupe
Tuesday, August 6, Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, peas, sliced apples
Wednesday, August 7, Egg omelet topped with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, english muffin with jelly, orange juice
Thursday, August 8, Mandarin and cranberry chicken salad with mixed greens, cucumber, blue cheese crumble, and balsamic dressing, three bean salad, whole grain dinner roll, cookie
Friday, August 9, Meatloaf sandwich, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, sherbert
Senior Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.
Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.
Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes.Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, 11:00 a.m., Let us enjoy an ice cream sandwich
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., I Love Lucy day, talking about Lucille Ball and her amazing life, bring Lucy memorabilia
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Come enjoy a morning bowling with pantyhose
Thursday, 11:00 a.m., Salad bar, bring salad items
Friday, 11:00 a.m., Bingo
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Special speakers and presentations, bingo, brain aerobics, puzzles, computer, tablets, Wii games, crafts, lending library, CPAC meetings
Monday, 10 a.m. –1 p.m., Summer crafts and 12:30 p.m., Decorate for August
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., Sudoku and 12:30 p.m., Angel food cake day
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. –11 a.m., Pennsylvania senior farmers market, Nutrition program voucher distribution
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. –12 p.m., Diabetes self-management program, 12:30 p.m., Nutrition: Marinating safety tips, 12:45 p.m., Bingo
Friday, 11 a.m., Come check out a book from out library to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day, 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure checks, open to all
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Socialization and PM Bingo
Tuesday, Singing with Pat and PM Bingo
Wednesday, PA Department of Health with Desiree Barr and PM Bingo
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Mind games and PM Bingo
Friday, Closed
Karthaus Center for Active Living, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 263-7277, activities include brain aerobics, crafts, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, quilting, bingo, walking club, ceramics and intergenerational activities.
Wednesday, TBA
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Blood pressure checks and Reminisce, share your life story
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. –11:30 a.m., Calhoun farms, Lanna Calhoun, Goat and sheep farming with live baby goat
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. –noon, CDSMP
Friday, National Book Love’s Day, Share your favorite book
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise and 11:30 a.m. Bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., “Hands only CPR” American Red Cross, any age welcome
Wednesday, 10 a.m. –noon, “Matter of Balance Class”
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m., Farmer market vouchers and 10:30 a.m. –11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise, Blood pressure checks
Friday, Closed