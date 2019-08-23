Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 26.
Senior Menu
All meals are served with 8 ounces of milk.
Monday, Aug. 26, Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, sweet peas, white bread, pears
Tuesday, Aug. 27, Sweet sausage sandwich with peppers and Sauce, cheesy hashbrowns, whole grain sausage roll, fresh watermelon
Wednesday, Aug. 28, Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, lentil soup with crackers, white bread, fresh orange
Thursday, Aug. 29, Roasted pork with dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
Friday, Aug. 30, Chicken parmesan with marinara and cheese topping, penne pasta with sauce, tossed salad with Italian dressing, apple juice
Senior Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.
Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.
Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, 11 a.m., Funny bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Corn on the cob and after lunch celebrate August birthdays
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Celebrate 50 years of Woodstock, DJ: David Gardner, Dress like the 69 Era, prizes for best costume
Thursday, 11 a.m., AmeriHealth educational weight management
Friday, 11 a.m., Bingo
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Special speakers and presentations, bingo, brain aerobics, puzzles, computer, tablets, Wii games, crafts, lending library, CPAC meetings. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dominoes and 12:30 pm., Adult coloring with colored pencils
Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fruit salad day- bring an ingredient or two for our lunch fruit salad and 12:30 p.m., Birthday celebrations
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmers market voucher distribution and 12:30 p.m., Coalition for people against cancer meeting
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Diabetes self-management program and 12:30 p.m., “Diabetes management” with Renee, AmeriHealth Caritas
Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Chronic disease self-management class. Come learn techniques to deal with your chronic disease. Call to pre-register.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 11 a.m., Birthday party and PM Bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Card games and puzzles and PM Bingo
Wednesday, 11 a.m., Nutrition education, what is Potassium and PM Bingo
Thursday, 11 a.m., Socialization, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Chronic pain self-management class, must be registered, and PM Bingo
Friday, Closed
Karthaus Center for Active Living, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 263-7277, activities include brain aerobics, crafts, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, quilting, bingo, walking club, ceramics and intergenerational activities.
Wednesday, TBA
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, National dog day. Share your favorite dog story
Tuesday, Flower arranging. Bring in your favorite flowers
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., CDSMP
Friday, Celebrate August birthdays
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise and 11:30, Bingo
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., VA benefits with Betina Nicklas. Clearfield County Veteran’s Affairs. Veterans, bring your questions.
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., “Matter of Balance Class”
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Farmer market vouchers and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise
Friday, Closed