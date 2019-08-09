Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 12.

Senior Menu

All meals are served with 8 ounces of milk.

Monday, Aug. 12, Potato crusted pollock, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, fresh honeydew

Tuesday, Aug. 13, Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake

Wednesday, Aug. 14, Turkey and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and condiments, fresh broccoli salad, whole grain sandwich roll, applesauce

Thursday, Aug. 15, Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit, warm sliced peaches

Friday, Aug. 16, Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, sliced pears

Senior Activities

Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.

Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.

Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes.Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.

Monday, 10:30 a.m., Summer craft

Tuesday, Closed, summer celebration

Wednesday, Closed, summer celebration

Thursday, 11 a.m., Talking about old remedies and old wives tales

Friday, 11 a.m., Bingo

Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Special speakers and presentations, bingo, brain aerobics, puzzles, computer, tablets, Wii games, crafts, lending library, CPAC meetings. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, 11 a.m., Coffee and doughnuts with honorable James Glass Magisterial District Judge “Open forum” discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dominoes

Tuesday, Summer celebration “A tour of Italy!” at the Knights of Columbus Clearfield. Call to buy your tickets today.

Wednesday, Summer celebration “A tour of Italy!” at the Knights of Columbus Clearfield.

Call to buy your tickets today.

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Diabetes self-management program, 12:30 p.m., Bingo

Friday, 11:30 a.m., It’s National Tell a Joke Day! Come tell us your best jokes, 12:30 p.m., Brain games, join us for beginner’s sodoku

Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.

Monday, 11 a.m., Socialization and PM Bingo

Tuesday, 11 a.m., Summer Celebration

Wednesday, 11 a.m., Card games and puzzles and PM Bingo

Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Medicare fraud with Bill Wad Carie and PM Bingo

Friday, Closed

Karthaus Center for Active Living, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 263-7277, activities include brain aerobics, crafts, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, quilting, bingo, walking club, ceramics and intergenerational activities.

Wednesday, Closed for Summer Event

Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.

Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Quilter’s Stash Doris Iraca demonstration, making a quilted purse, quilt display, tips on making quilts

Tuesday, Closed for Summer Event

Thursdsay, 9:30 to Noon, CDSMP

Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Debbie Selfridge The Herb Place medicinal uses for Herbs, Herbal teas, and Native plants

Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.

Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking classes and healthy steps exercise and 11:30 a.m., Bingo

Tuesday, 11 a.m., Kim Neff Arista Care at Hillside Park and Summer Celebration

Wednesday, Closed for Summer Celebration

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Farmer market vouchers and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise, Blood pressure checks

Friday, Closed

