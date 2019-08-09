Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 12.
Senior Menu
All meals are served with 8 ounces of milk.
Monday, Aug. 12, Potato crusted pollock, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, fresh honeydew
Tuesday, Aug. 13, Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake
Wednesday, Aug. 14, Turkey and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and condiments, fresh broccoli salad, whole grain sandwich roll, applesauce
Thursday, Aug. 15, Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit, warm sliced peaches
Friday, Aug. 16, Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, sliced pears
Senior Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.
Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.
Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes.Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., Summer craft
Tuesday, Closed, summer celebration
Wednesday, Closed, summer celebration
Thursday, 11 a.m., Talking about old remedies and old wives tales
Friday, 11 a.m., Bingo
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Special speakers and presentations, bingo, brain aerobics, puzzles, computer, tablets, Wii games, crafts, lending library, CPAC meetings. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, 11 a.m., Coffee and doughnuts with honorable James Glass Magisterial District Judge “Open forum” discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dominoes
Tuesday, Summer celebration “A tour of Italy!” at the Knights of Columbus Clearfield. Call to buy your tickets today.
Wednesday, Summer celebration “A tour of Italy!” at the Knights of Columbus Clearfield.
Call to buy your tickets today.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Diabetes self-management program, 12:30 p.m., Bingo
Friday, 11:30 a.m., It’s National Tell a Joke Day! Come tell us your best jokes, 12:30 p.m., Brain games, join us for beginner’s sodoku
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 11 a.m., Socialization and PM Bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Summer Celebration
Wednesday, 11 a.m., Card games and puzzles and PM Bingo
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Medicare fraud with Bill Wad Carie and PM Bingo
Friday, Closed
Karthaus Center for Active Living, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 263-7277, activities include brain aerobics, crafts, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, quilting, bingo, walking club, ceramics and intergenerational activities.
Wednesday, Closed for Summer Event
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Quilter’s Stash Doris Iraca demonstration, making a quilted purse, quilt display, tips on making quilts
Tuesday, Closed for Summer Event
Thursdsay, 9:30 to Noon, CDSMP
Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Debbie Selfridge The Herb Place medicinal uses for Herbs, Herbal teas, and Native plants
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking classes and healthy steps exercise and 11:30 a.m., Bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Kim Neff Arista Care at Hillside Park and Summer Celebration
Wednesday, Closed for Summer Celebration
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Farmer market vouchers and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise, Blood pressure checks
Friday, Closed