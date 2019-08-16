Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 19.
Senior Menu
All meals are served with 8 ounces of milk.
Monday, Aug. 19, Spinach and artichoke chicken, bowtie pasta, mixed vegetable, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
Tuesday, Aug. 20, Antipasto salad (ham and salami, mozzarella, olives), tossed salad with tomato and Italian dressing, beets, whole grain dinner roll, sunset peaches
Wednesday, Aug. 21, Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Thursday, Aug. 22, Bacon blue burger (burger, bacon round, and blue cheese crumble), Creamy potato soup with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh apple
Friday, Aug. 23, BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, sandwich roll, chocolate chip cake square
Senior Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.
Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.
Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, 11 a.m., Watermelon eating contest
Tuesday, 11 a.m., It is auction time using funny money
Wednesday, 11 a.m., DuBois nursing general wellness
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Officer Trooper Morris
Friday, 11 a.m., Bingo
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Special speakers and presentations, bingo, brain aerobics, puzzles, computer, tablets, Wii games, crafts, lending library, CPAC meetings. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Picnic at Beechwood Park everyone is invited! Bring a dish to pass.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Blood pressure checks open to all and 12:30 p.m, Word aerobics
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Pennsylvania senior farmers market and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Clearfield County Library book mobile
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Diabetes self-management program and 12:30 p.m., Central PA Community Action presentation
Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Chronic disease self-management class. Come learn techniques to deal with your chronic disease. Call to pre-register.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 11 a.m., Open forum with Jim Glass and PM Bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., In our prime with Nova Care and PM Bingo
Wednesday, 11 a.m., Card games and puzzles and PM Bingo
Thursday, 11 a.m., Socialization and PM Bingo, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Chronic pain self-management class. Must be registered.
Friday, Closed
Karthaus Center for Active Living, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 263-7277, activities include brain aerobics, crafts, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, quilting, bingo, walking club, ceramics and intergenerational activities.
Wednesday, TBA
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, 11 a.m., Renee Johnstonbaugh medication safety
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Pat Errigo, Auctioneer. Bring in three small items to be appraised.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., CDSMP
Friday, 10:30 a.m., Nutrition bingo with fresh fruit
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise and 11:30 a.m., Bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Depression with Desiree Barr, Clearfield County Board of Health
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., “Matter of Balance Class”
Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Farmer market vouchers and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy step exercise
Friday, Closed