Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Oct. 14.
Senior Menu
Monday, Oct. 14, closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, Kielbasa with kraut topping, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hot dog roll, fresh seasonal fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, White chicken chili, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, baked potato with margarine, whole grain mini biscuit, cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 17, Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, applesauce.
Friday, Oct. 18, Warm ham and cheese sandwich, creamy tomato bisque with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Oct. 14, Center for active living closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, Honoring farmers month, dress like a farmer or the farmer’s daughter, you could win a prize.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., HSIM –Exercise program; 11 a.m., Weight management with Americahealth.
Thursday, Oct.17, 9 a.m., Breakfast in with friends –must pre-register; 10 a.m., Crazy bingo.
Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m., Come play and exciting game bingo with friends.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 14, Center for active living closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10 –11 a.m, Exercise; Blood pressure checks.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 10 –11:30 a.m., Dominos tournament.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 10 –11 a.m. Exercise; Bingo; Discussion on Lyme disease with Desiree Barr.
Friday, Oct. 18, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., New game –Qwirkle.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 14, Center for active living closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m. Mobile Unit Clearfield County Library; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Oct. 17, Blood pressure checks with community nurses; PM Bingo.
Friday, Oct. 18, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 14, Baby picture guessing game –bring in your baby picture.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. –12 pm., DSMP.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. Bingo for prizes.
Thursday, Oct. 17, The case of the crooked carrot, organic farming with Nancy Nebgen, Hickory Ridge Farm.
Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. Burn prevention tips.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 14, closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m. “Senior Scams” with Michelle Nutter, PA Attorney General’s office, learn about the current scams.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. “Arthritis in Your Hands” with Kelly Redding, Drayer Physical Therapy, exercises for arthritis in your hands.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; 11:30 a.m. Blood pressure check.
Friday, Oct. 18, closed.