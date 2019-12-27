Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Dec. 30. All centers are closed Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.
Senior Menu
Monday, Dec. 30, Open face hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread, applesauce.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, Sweet and sour roasted pork loin blended rice pilaf, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 2, Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, warm peaches.
Friday, Jan. 3, Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, parmesan corn, wheat bread, banana pudding.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Dec. 30, Celebrating December Birthdays.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, Let’s all welcome in the New Year with punch and cookies.
Thursday, Jan. 2, 11 a.m. Come in and start the New Year with crossword puzzles and brain and mind games.
Friday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m. Join a great group of people playing Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Dec. 30, 11 a.m. –noon, What’s your favorite kind of popcorn? Join us in making new flavors; dominoes.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m –1 p.m., Celebrate the New Year, New Year’s Eve Pizza Party.
Thursday, Jan. 2, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m. Italian Bingo.
Friday, Jan. 3, 10 –11:30 a.m., Come join us for the first card game of the year! Pinochle/canasta/double solitaire; 12:30 p.m. Large word search.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Dec. 30, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, Closed.
Thursday, Jan. 2, Setting goals for the new year; PM Bingo.
Friday, Jan. 3, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. –1 p.m., Clearfield County book mobile.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m., New Year’s Eve Pizza Party.
Thursday, Jan. 2, Craft: plastic art canvas /making Valentine hearts; 12:30 p.m. Decorating for Valentine’s Day.
Friday, Jan. 3, 10 a.m. Learn how to play games on computer; 12:30 p.m. Work on 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Dec. 30, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve celebration.
Thursday, Jan. 2, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Jan. 3, Closed.