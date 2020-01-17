Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Jan. 20.
Senior Menu
Monday, Jan. 20, Warm ham and cheese sandwich, creamy tomato bisque with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, Kielbasa with kraut topping, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hot dog roll, fresh seasonal fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, White chicken chili, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, baked potato with margarine, whole grain mini biscuit, cookie.
Thursday, Jan. 23, Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 24, Lasagna with meat sauce topped with mozzarella, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, breadstick, diced peaches.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Jan. 20, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; 11 a.m., Horse shoe champion tournament.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m., Come on down to see if you know if “The Price is Right”; 1 –3:30 p.m., Diabetes self-management class, preregistration required.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; 11 a.m., Dickinson Wellness and Recovery Center.
Thursday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m., A day of cleaning up and preparing for the New Year, everyone welcome to sort games, cards, books, and unused things left behind.
Friday, Dec. 24, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; 11 a.m. Meet some new friends playing bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Jan. 20, 9:30 –11 a.m., Results of baby pictures; 12:30 p.m., Tips to kick bad eating habits to the curb.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m. Join us in playing Scrabble.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10 –11:30 a.m. Do you play dominoes? Come join us in playing; 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m., Library mobile unit; 12:30 p.m. Chair dancing.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m., Join us in the big prize bingo.
Friday, Jan. 24, 10 –11:30 a.m., Join us if you have played canasta, we are starting a canasta game; 12:30 p.m., Sing along with the classics.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Jan. 20, CLOSED for Martin Luther King Day.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, Census information with DEE; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Jan. 23, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Friday, Jan. 24, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m., Express yourself, show your creative talents by painting on canvas; 12:30 p.m., Work on jigsaw puzzle.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m., Brain games, winter word search; 12:30 p.m. Golf tournament, week three.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, Bingo with center friends; 12:30 p.m., Brain games, winter word search two.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m., Nutritional Bingo, canned soup and crackers; 12:30 p.m., Work on jigsaw puzzle.
Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. Four week beginners quilt classes, week three; 12:30 p.m., Work on plastic art craft.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Jan. 20, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. –noon, Bingo.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. “Winter Safety” with Kathy Bell, RN, endure winter safely.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic disease self-management class; 11 a.m. games.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m. –noon, Blood pressure check.
Friday, Jan. 24, Closed.